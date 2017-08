July 7 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Successfully concludes the sale of its interest in AVAG

* Will use the proceeds of 312 million Swiss francs ($318.95 million) to further reduce net debt

* Buyer is a consortium comprising EBM Netz AG, Städtische Betriebe Olten and UBS Clean Energy Infrastructure Switzerland Source text - bit.ly/29pQTEN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9782 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)