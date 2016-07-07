BRIEF-DTE Energy continues site remediation at Melvindale facility

July 7 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co

* DTE Energy continues site remediation, fully assessing damage and developing next steps at Melvindale facility

* Says there was only one injury, that being to driver of car that crashed into complex

* Damage to DTE facilities included extensive damage to 3 -story building, moderate damage to 1-story lab building,vehicles, materials on site

* DTE Energy Co says responds to incident at DTE Energy Rouge complex in Melvindale on Saturday, July 2

* About 40 of 140 employees who worked in damaged area of complex were displaced

* There also were no major outages for DTE's natural gas and electric customers due to incident

* Financial estimates of damage are not available at this time

* Damage to DTE facilities included extensive damage to a three-story building, moderate damage to a 1-story lab building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)