FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement with Logan Resources
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement with Logan Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Pilot Gold Inc :

* Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement with Logan Resources

* Before closing of deal, will complete non-brokered private placement in order to fund initial exploration, holding and development costs

* Signed option agreement with logan resources under which logan may earn up to 80 pct interest in up to 4 of its 9 great basin properties

* Logan may earn an initial 51 pct interest in 4 of 9 properties

* Logan may earn an additional 19 percent interest in 4 selected properties by incurring an additional US$2 million in exploration expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.