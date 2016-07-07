BRIEF-Asahi glass' operating profit apparently came in on par with year-earlier level in January-June half - Nikkei

July 7 (Reuters) -

* Asahi Glass' operating profit apparently came in on a par with the year-earlier level in the January-June half - Nikkei

* Asahi Glass likely logged 34 bln yen ($335 mln) or so in black ink, sales apparently dipped 4 pct to around 630 bln yen in the January-June half - Nikkei

* Asahi Glass expected to maintain forecast of 6% sales growth to 1.4 trillion yen and 5% rise in operating profit to 75 bln yen for year ending in Dec - Nikkei