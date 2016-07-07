FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PriceSmart Q3 earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc :

* For Q3 of fiscal year 2016, net Warehouse Club sales increased 1.4% to $684.5 million from $675.3 million in q3 of fiscal year 2015

* For four weeks ended June 26, 2016, comparable warehouse sales for 36 Warehouse Clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months decreased 1.9%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* PriceSmart Inc says total revenues for q3 of fiscal year 2016 were $704.3 million compared to $697.1 million in comparable period of prior year

* Qtrly comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $706.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

