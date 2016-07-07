FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T2 Biosystems announces preliminary second quarter commercial, clinical and executive personnel updates
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-T2 Biosystems announces preliminary second quarter commercial, clinical and executive personnel updates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc :

* T2 Biosystems Inc says for Q2 ended June 30, 2016, company closed six commitments, four domestically and two in international markets

* Currently reporting to users of t2candida panel, that t2candida cartridge recently realized higher than normal "invalid" test results as cartridge ages

* Now is targeting completing t2bacteria panel pivotal trial and filing with FDA in mid-2017

* Based on investigative data , co does not believe identified issue impacts accuracy of positive and negative test results

* Plans to commence shipping new cartridges within 2 to 5 business days; currently estimates cost of these activities to be less than $750,000

* Pushing out expected timeline for completion of t2bacteria panel pivotal trial.

* Going to remove current customer inventory in field and replace it with cartridges that are made using a prior manufacturing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

