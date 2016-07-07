FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial
July 7, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial

* Says trials and plans for its other CD19-directed CAR-T cell product candidates, including JCAR017, are not affected

* Juno will submit requested information to FDA this week

* Complete response to clinical hold to also include revised investigator brochure, revised trial protocol, copy of presentation made

* Has proposed to FDA to continue rocket trial using JCAR015 with cyclophosphamide pre-conditioning alone

* Clinical hold was initiated after two patient deaths last week, which followed recent addition of fludarabine to pre-conditioning regimen

* FDA has requested that Juno submit, as a complete response to clinical hold: a revised patient informed consent form

* Clinical hold was initiated after two patient deaths last week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
