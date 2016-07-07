FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources' plan of reorganization confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy court
July 7, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources' plan of reorganization confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Inc:

* Alpha Natural Resources' plan of reorganization confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy court

* Plan will become effective upon Alpha's emergence from chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which is expected to occur in late July.

* Contura Energy will provide specified contingent credit support for reorganized Alpha in aggregate amount of $35 million

* Upon emergence, co expected to operate as privately held co

* Over course of next ten years, Contura agreed to make contributions of up to $100 million into certain restricted cash accounts

* Court also approved sale of certain core coal assets to Contura Energy, a new co formed by group of Co's first lien lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

