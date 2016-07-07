FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regency Centers entered into fifth amendment to term loan agreement on July 7 - SEC Filing
July 7, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regency Centers entered into fifth amendment to term loan agreement on July 7 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp:

* Fifth amendment eliminates delayed draw feature in term loan agreement, reduces applicable interest rate to libor plus 0.95%

* On July 7, Regency Centers LP, Co, Wells Fargo Bank, national association, lenders entered into fifth amendment to term loan agreement

* Fifth amendment increases size of term loan facility by an additional $100 million to $265 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29u5vDC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

