BRIEF-Regency Centers entered into fifth amendment to term loan agreement on July 7 - SEC Filing

* Fifth amendment eliminates delayed draw feature in term loan agreement, reduces applicable interest rate to libor plus 0.95%

* On July 7, Regency Centers LP, Co, Wells Fargo Bank, national association, lenders entered into fifth amendment to term loan agreement

* Fifth amendment increases size of term loan facility by an additional $100 million to $265 million