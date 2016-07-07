BRIEF-Hanesbrands entered into a syndicated facility agreement on July 4 - SEC Filing

July 7 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc:

* Syndicated facility agreement consists of a A$200 million Australian term a-1 loan facility, A$200 million Australian term a-2 loan facility

* Syndicated facility agreement also consists of A$65 million Australian revolving facility

* Australian term a-1 loan facility matures on July 7, 2019.

* On July 4, entered into a syndicated facility agreement, a joinder to its third amended and restated credit agreement

* Australian term a-2 loan facility and Australian revolving facility mature on July 7, 2021

* Australian term loan facilities will be used to finance a portion acquisition of pacific brands limited