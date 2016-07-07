FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals entered into additional commodity hedges in June
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals entered into additional commodity hedges in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* Entered into option contracts covering 6,600 ounces of gold, representing about 10% of its projected payable production for balance of 2016

* Says in June 2016, company entered into additional commodity hedges to reduce its near-term commodity price exposure

* Entered option contracts covering 45,000 ounces of gold, representing about 30% of its projected payable production for 2017

