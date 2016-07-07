BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals entered into additional commodity hedges in June

July 7 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* Entered into option contracts covering 6,600 ounces of gold, representing about 10% of its projected payable production for balance of 2016

* Says in June 2016, company entered into additional commodity hedges to reduce its near-term commodity price exposure

* Entered option contracts covering 45,000 ounces of gold, representing about 30% of its projected payable production for 2017