a year ago
BRIEF-Keyera to buy an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats gas plant
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Keyera to buy an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats gas plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* Keyera to acquire an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats Gas Plant

* Deal for $112.5 million

* Upon closing, Keyera will own 70% of facilities while Bellatrix will continue to be an owner and operator of facilities

* Keyera Corp says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Keyera's distributable cash flow per share

* Total consideration includes additional working interest in facilities, a 10-year take-or-pay commitment, an area dedication agreement

* Total consideration also includes prepayment of 35% of estimated future construction costs of phase 2 of alder flats plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
