a year ago
BRIEF-UK Mortgages and Twentyfour Asset Management says agreed for second transaction for UKML
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
July 8, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK Mortgages and Twentyfour Asset Management says agreed for second transaction for UKML

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - UK Mortgages Ltd :

* UK Mortgages Limited and Twentyfour Asset Management Llp announce that second transaction for UKML has been agreed

* Will again invest in profit participating notes issued by a dedicated acquisition company which will purchase owner-occupied mortgage loans on an ongoing basis from TML

* Initial capital commitment will enable purchase of 250 million pounds of mortgage loan production over a 12 to 14 month period with intention to deploy fresh capital on an on-going basis

* Expectation is for a portfolio of geographically diversified loans with an average ltv of 75 pct that will use market leading underwriting

* Corporate funding has established a revolving loan financing facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc, available for up to 2 years, thereby providing flexibility on timing of securitisation

* Team has worked with Mortgage Lender Limited ("TML") to develop a suite of mortgage products and has signed a multiyear purchase agreement today

* Expected that capital usage in initial 14 months from investment will be around 72 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
