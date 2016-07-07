FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mcdonald's plans to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by end of 2018
July 7, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mcdonald's plans to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by end of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp :

* Mcdonald's announces second quarter strategic charges

* Plans to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by end of 2018

* Company expects to incur additional strategic charges in connection with these ongoing initiatives

* Mcdonald's announced that for quarter ended June 30, 2016 , company expects to incur approximately $235 million in pretax charges

* Plans net G&A savings target of $500 million , vast majority of which is expected to be realized by end of 2017

* To incur about $0.20 per share on an after-tax basis for quarter ended June 30, 2016 , consisting primarily of non-cash impairment charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

