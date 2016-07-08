FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Theranos says it received notice of sanctions from CMS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 8, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theranos says it received notice of sanctions from CMS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Theranos:

* Sanctions include revocation of laboratory's clia certificate which includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating

* Sanctions include limitation of laboratory's clia certificate for specialty of hematology, a civil money penalty

* Sanctions include directed portion of plan of correction, cancellation of laboratory's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for all laboratory services

* " we accept full responsibility for issues at our laboratory in newark, california"

* Announced it received notice from cms regarding imposition of sanctions arising from 2015 survey of its newark, california laboratory

* Sanction includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating or directing lab for at least 2 years from date of revocation

* "company will not conduct any patient testing in newark lab until further notice"

* Sanctions include suspension of lab's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for any services performed for specialty of hematology

* Will continue to provide services to its customers through its arizona lab Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.