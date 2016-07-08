FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NOS signs broadcasting deal with Vodafone Portugal and Cabovisao
#Broadcasting
July 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NOS signs broadcasting deal with Vodafone Portugal and Cabovisao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Nos SGPS SA :

* Says Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA and Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA sign broadcasting rights deal

* The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports content Source text: bit.ly/29sad34

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

