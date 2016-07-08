BRIEF-NOS signs broadcasting deal with Vodafone Portugal and Cabovisao

July 8 (Reuters) - Nos SGPS SA :

* Says Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA and Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA sign broadcasting rights deal

* The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports content Source text: bit.ly/29sad34

