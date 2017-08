July 8 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc

* Fibrogen announces receipt of $62 million license payment from Astrazeneca

* Astrazeneca,Co collaborating on development,commercialization of drug for treatment of Anemia in patients with CKD in U.S., China, other markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)