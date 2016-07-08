FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lydall acquires Texel for about $96 mln
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lydall acquires Texel for about $96 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc :

* Lydall acquires Texel, a leader in innovative technical materials

* Lydall Inc says deal valued at approximately $96 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to cash flow from operating activities within 12 months

* About $1 million of additional non-recurring transaction and integration expenses related to acquisition will be incurred over second half 2016

* Expects to generate estimated annual cost savings of approximately $2 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Lydall's earnings, net of effect of purchase accounting

* Lydall's financial results for Q2 2016 will include less than $2 million of expenses related to strategic initiatives

* Acquisition was financed through a combination of cash on hand and $85 million of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
