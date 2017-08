July 8 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc :

* United States Bankruptcy Court For Eastern District Of Missouri has approved disclosure statement

* Court has set a voting deadline of August 31 for eligible stakeholders

* Arch Coal disclosure statement approved by court

* Says Arch will begin process of soliciting votes for plan from eligible stakeholders immediately

* Hearing to consider confirmation of plan by bankruptcy court is scheduled to commence on September 13 Source text for Eikon: