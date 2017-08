July 8 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Announces ACE-083 phase 1 results at 14th International Congress On Neuromuscular Diseases

* ACE-083 increased muscle volume of tibialis anterior muscle by 8.9% in healthy volunteers

* Acceleron intends to advance ACE-083 into a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with FSHD in second half of 2016.