July 8 (Reuters) - Ims SA :

* Agrees with Poznanski Akademicki Inkubator preliminary conditions to buy 38.8 percent of Mood Factory Sp. z o.o. for 0.4 million zlotys ($100,100)

* Mood Factory operates in audio and scent marketing ($1 = 3.9956 zlotys)