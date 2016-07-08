BRIEF-Empire Company names François Vimard interim CEO

July 8 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd :

* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately

* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed interim president & CEO

* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader

* Empire company limited announces change in leadership

* Clinton Keay , empire's Executive Vice President Of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

* Vimard will also replace Poulin on empire board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: