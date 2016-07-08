FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ossen Innovation enters letter of intent to buy interest in medical device co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Ossen Innovation Co Ltd :

* Ossen Innovation enters into non-binding letter of intent with America-Asia diabetes research foundation to acquire controlling interest in china-based medical device company and to spin-off existing business

* Plans to spin-off existing pre-stressed steel manufacturing business, including existing liabilities, immediately after deal

* Upon completion of acquisition, company would indirectly own 90.27% of San Meditech

* Intends to acquire all of issued and outstanding equity interests of foundation in exchange for 81.2 million of co's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

