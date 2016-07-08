FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions: rescission of agreement with BVG
July 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions: rescission of agreement with BVG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Rescission of the agreement for the supply of new fare ticket terminals for the public transport corporation Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

* Plans to make an effort to find an amicable solution with public transport authority Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe

* Objective of Metric Mobility Solutions AG is continuation of project

* Order volume amounts to a total of 16.5 million euros ($18.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

