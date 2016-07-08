FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 3 S-TRAC trial
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 3 S-TRAC trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 3 S-TRAC trial of sutent (sunitinib) as adjuvant therapy in patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma

* "S-TRAC is first RCC trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor to prolong disease-free survival in adjuvant setting"

* Adverse events observed for sutent in S-TRAC trial were consistent with its known safety profile

* Full efficacy and safety data will be submitted for presentation at esmo 2016 congress in Copenhagen, 07-11 October 2016

* Met primary goal of improving disease-free survival as determined by blinded independent central review in patients with renal cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

