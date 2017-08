July 8 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp

* Research partner has right to use co's radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology for research and development exclusively in Australia, New Zealand

* Right to use co's radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology exclusively in Australia, New Zealand for a period not to exceed 12 months

* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with Australasian meat processor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )