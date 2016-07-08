FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aveva Group says weak sterling to help FY17 earnings
#IT Services & Consulting
July 8, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aveva Group says weak sterling to help FY17 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc :

* Following results of UK referendum on EU membership, there has been increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates

* If rates were to remain at similar levels for a prolonged period then we should expect a currency benefit in FY17 from translation of overseas earnings

* Since announcement of FY16 results on May 24 2016, company has made satisfactory financial and operational progress in line with expectations

* Have not seen any noticeable change in trends reported at that time

* Expect seasonality in FY17 to be broadly similar to FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

