July 8 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q2 gross premiums written 721.8 million Norwegian crowns ($84.89 million), up 13.5 pct from 635.8 million crowns

* Q2 operating profit 254.9 million crowns, up from 118.4 million crowns

* Q2 net financial income of 220.5 million crowns (3.0 pct), up from 48.7 million crowns (0.8 pct) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5023 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)