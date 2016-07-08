FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fabege Q2 rental income rises to SEK 520 million
July 8, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fabege Q2 rental income rises to SEK 520 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Fabege Ab :

* H1 rental income increased to 1.04 billion Swedish crowns ($121.5 million) (998 million crowns year ago) mainly as a result of completed project properties generating revenue

* H1 net operating income rose to 724 million crowns (715 million crowns year ago)

* Q2 rental income 520 million crowns versus 496 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net operating income 369 million crowns versus 365 million crowns year ago

* H1 profit from property management rose by 10 per cent to 408 million crowns (369 million crowns)

* Q2 profit from property management 213 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5630 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

