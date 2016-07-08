BRIEF-Denmark's TDC has decided not to pursue takeover approach

July 8 (Reuters) - Danish telecom company TDC :

* Says confirms that it has received a highly preliminary approach for a potential acquisition of control of TDC

* Says has decided not to pursue it any further

* Says has reviewed the approach and concluded that it was financially inadequate, incomplete and not in best interest of shareholders

* Says continues to execute on its strategic plan as highlighted during its capital markets day on January 27, this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)