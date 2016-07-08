BRIEF-Denmark's TDC has decided not to pursue takeover approach

July 8 (Reuters) - Danish telecom company TDC :
* Says confirms that it has received a highly preliminary approach for a potential acquisition of control of TDC
* Says has decided not to pursue it any further
* Says has reviewed the approach and concluded that it was financially inadequate, incomplete and not in best interest of shareholders
* Says continues to execute on its strategic plan as highlighted during its capital markets day on January 27, this year