BRIEF-Denmark's TDC has decided not to pursue takeover approach
July 8, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Denmark's TDC has decided not to pursue takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Danish telecom company TDC :

* Says confirms that it has received a highly preliminary approach for a potential acquisition of control of TDC

* Says has decided not to pursue it any further

* Says has reviewed the approach and concluded that it was financially inadequate, incomplete and not in best interest of shareholders

* Says continues to execute on its strategic plan as highlighted during its capital markets day on January 27, this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

