BRIEF-S&P raises Danske Bank's SACP rating

July 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank :

* Says S&P Gobal raises Danske Bank's SACP (stand-alone credit profile) rating from "a-" to "a" as a result of improvement in the bank's capitalisation

* Says S&P also raised capital and earnings score from "adequate" to "strong" on basis of expectations that Danske Bank's capitalisation will remain strong

* Says general rating, ICR (issuer credit rating), is unchanged at "a" (long-term) and "a-1" (short-term) with a stable outlook