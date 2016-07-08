BRIEF-RSA updates on 2039 notes tender offer

July 8 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc

* As at expiration deadline company had received valid tender instructions in respect of 345,683,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of notes

* Settlement date in respect of notes accepted for purchase is expected to be 12 July 2016

* Price determination time is expected to be at or around 12.00 p.m. today

* Indicative maximum acceptance amount is 200,000,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of notes and corresponding indicative scaling factor is 58.008 percent