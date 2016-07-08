FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euro Asia Premier Real Estate completes acquisition and capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Completes acquisition and capital increase

* Completed acquisition of Yanxi Industrial Shanghai Company Ltd for a consideration of 1.26 million euro ($1.39 million) Asia shares

* Announces successful placement of 2.8 million common shares of company at a price of approx. 6.75 euros per share

* Total cash raised from private placement is approximately 19 million euros

* Funds are intended to be redeployed in Yanxi for its operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

