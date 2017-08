July 8 (Reuters) - Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S :

* Expects that Q2 result before exchange rate and value adjustments and tax (EBVAT) will be 2.4 million Danish crowns ($355,000)

* Sees H1 EBVAT at 5.0 million Danish crowns

* Keeps 2016 EBVAT guidance at 9.5 million-10.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

