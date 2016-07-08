BRIEF-Mitel says Polycom to pay $60 mln as deal termination fee

July 8 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Says received notice from Polycom of a superior proposal from a third party

* Polycom will terminate merger agreement and pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination

* Mitel responds to notification from Polycom of superior proposal

* Waives right to match consideration payable to Polycom stockholders

* Says Polycom has indicated that it will promptly terminate merger agreement

* Says Polycom will pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination