BRIEF-Mitel says Polycom to pay $60 mln as deal termination fee
July 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitel says Polycom to pay $60 mln as deal termination fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Says received notice from Polycom of a superior proposal from a third party

* Polycom will terminate merger agreement and pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination

* Mitel responds to notification from Polycom of superior proposal

* Waives right to match consideration payable to Polycom stockholders

* Says Polycom has indicated that it will promptly terminate merger agreement

* Says Polycom will pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
