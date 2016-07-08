BRIEF-Torm in financing agreement for four newbuildings

July 8 (Reuters) - Danish product tanker company Torm

* Says has entered into a financing agreement for four newbuildings to be delivered in 2017 and 2018

* Says the vessels are all in the LR2 class, i.e. of a size of approximately 114,000 dwt.

* Says the financing agreement for an amount of up to $115 million has been concluded with The Export-Import Bank of China and runs for 12 years.

* Says the main conditions of the agreement are in line with the company's existing loan agreements