a year ago
BRIEF-Torm in financing agreement for four newbuildings
July 8, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Torm in financing agreement for four newbuildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Danish product tanker company Torm

* Says has entered into a financing agreement for four newbuildings to be delivered in 2017 and 2018

* Says the vessels are all in the LR2 class, i.e. of a size of approximately 114,000 dwt.

* Says the financing agreement for an amount of up to $115 million has been concluded with The Export-Import Bank of China and runs for 12 years.

* Says the main conditions of the agreement are in line with the company's existing loan agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

