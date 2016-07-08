FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P affirms 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on Germany; outlook stable
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on Germany; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Germany's diversified economy to continue to be able to absorb large economic, financial shocks; we see no impact from brexit on sovereign ratings

* See a rise in political uncertainty in light of the upcoming federal elections in 2017

* Stable outlook reflects that we do not see likely scenario that could prompt us to lower ratings on germany over next two years

* Stable outlook reflects view that over next 2 years germany's public finances will continue towithstand potential economic shocks

* Anticipate that Germany's general government debt burden will gradually decline to about 61 pct of GDP in 2019, from the 81 pct peak in 2010

* "Germany's exposure regarding brexit seems limited compared to other EU countries, although still significant in a global perspective" Source text (bit.ly/29r85XS)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.