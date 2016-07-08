BRIEF-S&P affirms 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on Germany; outlook stable

July 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Germany's diversified economy to continue to be able to absorb large economic, financial shocks; we see no impact from brexit on sovereign ratings

* See a rise in political uncertainty in light of the upcoming federal elections in 2017

* Stable outlook reflects that we do not see likely scenario that could prompt us to lower ratings on germany over next two years

* Stable outlook reflects view that over next 2 years germany's public finances will continue towithstand potential economic shocks

* Anticipate that Germany's general government debt burden will gradually decline to about 61 pct of GDP in 2019, from the 81 pct peak in 2010

* "Germany's exposure regarding brexit seems limited compared to other EU countries, although still significant in a global perspective" Source text (bit.ly/29r85XS)