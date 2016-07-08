FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says rating on States Of Jersey lowered to 'AA-'
July 8, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says rating on States Of Jersey lowered to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Stable outlook reflects view that, over next two years, risks to Jersey's financial sector and fiscal performance are balanced

* Jersey's existing relationship with the EU will not be significantly affected by the exit of the U.K. from the EU

* Rating on the states of jersey lowered to 'AA-'; outlook stable

* Believe that the U.K.'s exit from the EU is likely to have a material negative impact on Jersey's financial sector Source text (bit.ly/29rc5I9) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

