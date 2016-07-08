FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Hawaiian files for IPO of up to $100 million
July 8, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Hawaiian files for IPO of up to $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - First Hawaiian Inc:

* Files for IPO of up to $100 mln- SEC filing

* Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are also among the underwriters to IPO

* All of the shares in IPO are being sold by the BNPP selling stockholder

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* First Hawaiian Inc have applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under symbol "FHB"

* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities & JP Morgan are among underwriters to IPO

* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of the shares of common stock being sold in IPO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

