a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit to have limited direct credit impact on Asia-Pacific sovereigns
July 11, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit to have limited direct credit impact on Asia-Pacific sovereigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Brexit to have limited direct credit impact on asia pacific sovereigns

* Lower gdp growth in the uk could dampen demand for products from the rest of world

* Over the coming months, announcements related to brexit could trigger financial market volatility

* Severe and prolonged market volatility could heighten balance of payment pressures for mongolia and sri lanka

* Impact on financial flows into asia from uk and other european banks is uncertain

* Pronounced flows into safe havens would be credit negative for japan and to lesser extent hong kong

* Sustained rise in the yen would lower japan's gdp growth and inflation Source text : (bit.ly/29yeNN2) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

