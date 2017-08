July 8 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says share capital increase was subscribed for 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million)

* As a result, share capital of Neuron Bio ascends to 12.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/29tSJG4

