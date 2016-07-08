BRIEF-21St Century Oncology announces preliminary results

July 8 (Reuters) - 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc :

* Sees Q4 2015 revenue $262 million to $267 million

* Sees FY 2015 revenue $1.068 billion to $1.09 billion

* For the first quarter of 2016, the company expects to report total revenue between $264 million and $281 million

* For Q1 2016, the company expects to report pro forma adjusted EBITDA of between $38 million and $42 million

* For the fourth quarter of 2015, expects to report pro forma adjusted EBITDA of between $37 million and $40 million