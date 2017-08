July 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Michigan State Building Authority 2016 series I bonds assigned 'A+' rating

* Affirmed 'AA-' rating on Michigan's outstanding GO debt, 'A+' rating on appropriation-backed debt; outlook is stable

* Stable outlook reflects view of state's currently projected structural balance on 2-year outlook horizon, slow projected economic growth Source text (bit.ly/29A8r21)