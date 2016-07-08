BRIEF-S&P - Malta ratings affirmed at 'BBB+/A-2'; outlook remains positive

July 8 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P - Malta ratings affirmed at 'BBB+/A-2'; outlook remains positive

* S&P - Project that in real terms the Maltese economy will expand by 2.9% a year on average during 2016-2019

* S&P - Positive outlook reflects at least one-in-three likelihood of upgrade within next 12 months if medium-term growth continues without return to current account deficits

* S&P-Expect net general government debt to decrease to 53% of gdp by the end of 2019