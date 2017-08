July 8 (Reuters) - S&P On Guernsey

* S&P Revises Guernsey Sovereign Credit Outlook Up To Stable From Negative

* Believe That The U.K.'s Exit From The EU Could Have A Material Negative Impact On Guernsey's Financial Sector

* Lowering Long-Term Ratings On Guernsey To 'AA-' From 'AA' And Affirming The 'A-1+' Short-Term Ratings Source (bit.ly/29C1dfs)