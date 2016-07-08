FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-NS Solutions' sales likely fell 2 pct to roughly 50 bln yen for April-June period - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 8, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NS Solutions' sales likely fell 2 pct to roughly 50 bln yen for April-June period - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NS Solutions likely suffered a 3 pct Y-O-Y drop in group operating profit for the April-June period - Nikkei

* For the year ending in March 2017, NS Solutions projects 2 pct increase in sales to 223 bln yen and 7 pct rise in operating profit to 20.6 bln yen - Nikkei

* NS Solutions is expected to retain current earnings guidance when it releases April-June results July 28- Nikkei

* NS Solutions' profit totaled estimated 4.5 bln yen while sales likely dipped 2 pct to roughly 50 bln yen for April-June period - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29VjaBA) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.