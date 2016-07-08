BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate enters fifth amended and restated credit agreement

July 8 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* On july 7, entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Amended credit agreement provides for, among other things, a $1.65 billion unsecured senior revolving credit facility
* Amended agreement provides for accordion option to increase commitments by up to an additional $350 million - sec filing
* Amended credit agreement will extend maturity date for revolving credit facility to october 29, 2021