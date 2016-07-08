FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Network-1 says Mirror World settled patent litigation with Apple
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Network-1 says Mirror World settled patent litigation with Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Network-1 Technologies Inc :

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Mirror World Technologies Inc agreed to settle its patent litigation against Apple Inc

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms, Apple will receive a fully paid up non-exclusive license to '227 patent for its full term, which expired in 2016

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of agreement, Apple will also receive certain rights to other patents in Network-1's portfolio

* Mirror World Technologies Inc agreed to settle its patent litigation against Apple Inc.

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Network-1 will receive $25 million from Apple for settlement and fully paid up license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

