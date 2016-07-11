FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Southern Co, Kinder Morgan enter Southern Natural Gas pipeline strategic venture
July 11, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southern Co, Kinder Morgan enter Southern Natural Gas pipeline strategic venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern company, kinder morgan enter southern natural gas pipeline strategic venture

* Acquiring 50 percent equity interest in southern natural gas (sng) pipeline systemkinder morgan will continue to operate system

* Transaction equates to sng total enterprise value of about $4.15 billion, implies $1.47 billion for southern co's 50 percent equity interest

* Expects to finance initial purchase, as well as any related future growth opportunities in a credit-supportive manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

