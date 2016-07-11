BRIEF-Southern Co, Kinder Morgan enter Southern Natural Gas pipeline strategic venture

July 10 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern company, kinder morgan enter southern natural gas pipeline strategic venture

* Acquiring 50 percent equity interest in southern natural gas (sng) pipeline systemkinder morgan will continue to operate system

* Transaction equates to sng total enterprise value of about $4.15 billion, implies $1.47 billion for southern co's 50 percent equity interest

* Expects to finance initial purchase, as well as any related future growth opportunities in a credit-supportive manner