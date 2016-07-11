BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says Corin to acquire its large joints business

July 11 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright Medical Group N.V. announces binding offer under which corin orthopaedics holdings limited would acquire Wright's large joints business

* Corin would acquire all of legacy tornier large joints business for a purchase price of 29.7 million euros in cash

* Net after-tax proceeds after payment of estimated transaction and transition costs, to be about $20 million

* Maintaining its previously communicated guidance for 2016 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations

* After closing, tornier large joints business will continue to be headquartered in montbonnot, France