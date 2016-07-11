FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wright Medical Group says Corin to acquire its large joints business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright Medical Group N.V. announces binding offer under which corin orthopaedics holdings limited would acquire Wright's large joints business

* Corin would acquire all of legacy tornier large joints business for a purchase price of 29.7 million euros in cash

* Net after-tax proceeds after payment of estimated transaction and transition costs, to be about $20 million

* Maintaining its previously communicated guidance for 2016 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations

* After closing, tornier large joints business will continue to be headquartered in montbonnot, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

